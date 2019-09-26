WASHINGTON, D.C. — Wine Institute issued the following statement, welcoming the U.S. — Japan Trade Agreement signed by U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in New York on Sept. 25, 2019:

"Japan is a vitally important market for California wineries, however, the United States has been the only major wine-producing country paying a 15% import tariff. We are pleased with this agreement which, once implemented, will reduce tariffs on agricultural products including wine," said Robert P. (Bobby) Koch, President and CEO of Wine Institute. "The new trade agreement will level the playing field for California wine in Japan and create more opportunities for Japanese consumers to enjoy the quality and diversity of Golden State wine. We look forward to both governments making progress towards the implementation of this agreement as soon as possible."

While the final tariff schedule and the information on non-tariff provisions is yet to be released, it is understood that the tariff for U.S. bulk wine will be eliminated upon implementation and the tariff on bottled wine will be phased out by 2025.

Established in 1934, Wine Institute is the public policy advocacy group of nearly 1,000 California wineries and affiliated businesses that initiates and advocates state, federal and international public policy that enhances the environment to responsibly produce, promote and enjoy wine.

